Should your race be on your driver's licence? Edmonton Police Commission votes 'yes'

The Edmonton Police Commission wants Albertans to start self-identifying their race on driver's licences and identification cards.

Commissioners voted 5-3 Thursday to write a letter to the provincial government asking for the change.

"I think it's a big step in equity as Indians have to carry a treaty status card, which identifies our race. So I think it's a step in equity for other Albertans," said commissioner Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse.

She's a member of the Michel First Nation and voted for the motion. Calahoo Stonehouse feels race-based data collection can help "leverage systemic change."

"I'm gonna vote against it. I was in South Africa for a year and they do this and it sort of creeps me out. So, I don't have a great logic other than it doesn't feel right," said commissioner Erick Ambtman.

The vote came after a presentation from Stats Canada about its Race Data Project, which is consulting with police services across Canada on how best to collect and use race-based data.

The Edmonton Police Commission meets at city hall on October 20, 2022. (Source: City of Edmonton)

Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee spoke in favour of the commission writing the letter asking for the driver's licence change.

"If you look at our African-Canadian community here, there's many different things that they just don't want to be referred to by the wrong community," McFee said.

"It solves a lot of problems in relation to being able to get the right help and maybe find what the underlying causes are from a health perspective as well…Race-based data is new all across the board. Everybody is trying to find the right, equitable and fair way to do this."

Coun. Anne Stevenson also voted against the motion.