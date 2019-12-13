EDMONTON -- The Shumka’s Nutcracker is returning to Edmonton’s Jubilee Auditorium for three performances this weekend.

The production features ballet, folk dance and character dance, performed to the classic Thaikovsky score.

This year’s production features five dancers from the Kyiv Ballet, including principal dancers Tetyana Lozova and Yaroslav Tkachuk as Clara and the Prince. World champion dancers Londyn and Olivia Nachtigal from Matterin School of Irish Dance will also be featured.

Rounding out the cast is young dancers from the Shumka School and Shumka alumnus, and a choir of local vocalists.

There will be two performances on Saturday and a matinee on Sunday afternoon. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.