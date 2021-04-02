EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 in a limited update on Good Friday.

It's the first time the province has reported over a thousand new cases since Jan.8

Alberta also recorded an eight per cent positivity rate based on 13,300 tests. The province's positivity rate hadn't exceeded eight per cent on a single day since early January.

The number of deaths was not disclosed. The number of hospitalizations were described as "stable" but precise numbers were also unavailable.

The province also reported 300 additional variant cases with variants of concern now making up 33 per cent of all active cases, up from 23 per cent a week ago.

About 15,000 doses of vaccine were administered, bringing the province's total up to 675,000.

The province will similar partial updates on Saturday and Sunday. It will fully update its data page on Easter Monday. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will return for an in-person update on Tuesday.