Significant NAIT tuition hike allowable, rules judge, but school didn't properly consult student group

NAIT in Edmonton is shown in this May 20, 2020 photo. NAIT in Edmonton is shown in this May 20, 2020 photo.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island