Sketch of attacker in sexual assault case released by police

Police have released a sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a woman at a park near an Edmonton school in broad daylight.

A woman in her 30s was at the Crawford Plains School park around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 when a man waved her over to the tree line north of the park.

When she approached, police say he attacked her.

The woman was able to escape, and ran to the playground where she was assisted by others.

The assailant is described as about 55 years old, South Asian, spoke fluent Punjabi, about 5”6” to 5’8” tall and about 150 pounds. He was wearing a white Molson Canadian beer shirt, dark pants, and a dark baseball cap.

Police also describe the man as having a defined jaw, large nose, small eyes, thick eyebrows, grey stubble, a deep raspy voice, and missing multiple upper and lower front teeth.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.