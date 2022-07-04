'Small fire' sends Edmonton Institution inmate to hospital

Firefighters were called to the Edmonton Institution Monday afternoon after an inmate started a fire in a cell.

Around 4 p.m., paramedics and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the federal maximum security facility.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) confirmed the incident, saying a "small fire" was started in a cell and that one adult male inmate was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No other inmates or staff were injured, and the fire did not impact the routine at the prison, CSC added.

"Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, inmates and the public is a CSC priority," said Jeff Campbell, CSC spokesperson.

"CSC reviews the circumstances surrounding these incidents and takes action as required."

CTV News reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for further information.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kyra Markov