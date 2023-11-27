Smith's sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday

Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.

On her radio call-in show on Saturday, Danelle Smith said she's "had it" with federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, saying he "doesn't care about the constitution" and noting Ottawa has recently lost two court cases dealing with disputes over federal-provincial jurisdiction.

Smith told listeners they would see on Monday "the architecture" of the act.

She is scheduled to meet with reporters Monday morning ahead of the legislature session.

Passed in 2022, the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act enables the province to reject federal laws or regulations it deems harmful to Alberta.

Smith says Alberta's utility providers could face jail time if they don't meet the federal emissions targets, a claim which the Liberal party has refuted.

Guilbeault released draft regulations for the 2035 goal in August.

Alberta's sovereignty act has not been tested in court.

With files from The Canadian Press