Smith vows UCP will win Alberta general election and tackle the affordability crisis
Premier Danielle Smith told the United Conservative Party that she would lead them to victory in Alberta's general election next year with an agenda focused on tackling the high cost of living and defending the province's jurisdiction.
Smith spoke Saturday at the party's annual general meeting, a day after revealing her cabinet ministers.
She pledged her government would be inspired by the leadership of former premier Ralph Klein, who served 14 years as leader of the Progressive Conservatives.
"Ralph never ruled over his caucus with an iron fist," Smith said. "He believed in empowering MLAs and ministers, and he also believed that MLAs and ministers shared the face of the party."
To reaffirm that, Smith said her caucus introduced a policy ensuring every MLA would be "meaningfully" engaged in creating and shaping government legislation.
"That's how Ralph ran things, and that's how I'm going to run things," she added.
After a caucus retreat in Sylvan Lake, Smith told members of the party that four priorities emerged:
- tackling the inflation crisis created by the "NDP-Liberal coalition in Ottawa;"
- promoting Alberta's prosperity amid global economic uncertainty;
- improving the province's healthcare system on an "expedited timeline;" and
- "defending Alberta's interests" from federal overreach.
"Justin Trudeau has taken on more federal debt during his time in office than all previous prime ministers combined," she said.
"As a government, we can't solve this inflation crisis on our own. But we can certainly keep our books balanced, and we can ensure that Albertans and their families are better able to manage through this storm," Smith added.
She promised "decisive action" would be coming in the next weeks and months to ensure seniors and vulnerable Albertans can afford daily living, lowering the cost of electricity, removing the provincial fuel tax and monitoring that gas stations lower the price of gas.
"Albertans are the owners of this massive energy resource. It's time to ensure that each of you benefits from that ownership," the premier said.
"Affordability is the primary challenge facing Albertans today and we will make sure that every decision we make from now on addresses this crisis."
The province is also "laser-focused" on improving emergency room wait times and ensuring all Albertans have "prompt access" to ambulance services when they need help.
She blamed the long wait times on the bureaucracy of Alberta Health Services, saying the "amazing frontline staff" have "far too many managers," who she claimed were mostly hired under the previous NDP government.
"They have had their chance to fix this bloated system and they have largely failed on almost all accounts," Smith said. "Failure is no longer an option."
- Alberta premier says journey to fix health system within 90 days to be 'bumpy'
- Stollery wait hits 17 hours, Edmonton ER doc says patients are dying in waiting rooms
According to Smith, the sovereignty act she proposed on the leadership campaign trail is already being drafted and will be ready by the time she wins her seat in the legislature.
"Alberta will no longer ask for permission from Ottawa to be prosperous and free," she added. "Those days are done."
"Our caucus is completely committed to building a strong and united Canada, but we shall not do that from a posture of weakness."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Is this going to be my life now?': Here's what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
'It was a gut punch': Indigenous-led research station in N.W.T. damaged by wildfire
A wildfire that almost destroyed an Indigenous-led research station in the Northwest Territories is expected to have far-reaching effects on environmental research and the community.
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, high school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year
High school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Alberta UCP and NDP hold simultaneous political conventions to ramp up unofficial election campaigns
Two of Alberta’s major political parties held their own separate conventions Saturday in an effort to ramp up support and unofficially launch their campaigns ahead of a general election next spring.
-
What policy resolutions will the UCP vote on at their AGM?
This weekend Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its annual general meeting and vote on 20 policy resolutions, including aiming to challenge anti-racist education initiatives and review utility transmission charges.
-
Park in southwest Calgary closed due to bear activity
A park in southwest Calgary was closed Saturday morning due to bear activity.
Saskatoon
-
'I felt emotional': FSIN honours children on first day of annual Pow Wow
The Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations (FSIN) annual Cultural Celebration and Pow Wow is back for its 27th year. It kicked off on Friday by honouring children with a youth Pow Wow.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
-
Saskatchewan NDP leader gives first convention speech since taking the helm
Opposition New Democrats Leader Carla Beck said it's time to do the hard work to provide an alternative to the governing Saskatchewan Party in her first speech at the helm during the party's annual convention.
Regina
-
Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.
-
Regina police search for second suspect following break-in incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to search for a second suspect following a late night break and enter incident.
-
Firefighters respond to late night blaze in east central Regina
Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a structure fire late Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of school workers in Nova Scotia set to strike next week over wages
Hundreds of school staff in Nova Scotia plan to go on strike next week after rejecting a new contract offer over wages.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
'Women, life, freedom': Hundreds attend Halifax protest in support of Iranians
More than a hundred people gathered at the Halifax waterfront Saturday in part of the many protests happening across Canada in support of Iranians.
Toronto
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
Operations at Billy Bishop Airport suspended due to suspicious package
All operations at Toronto’s island airport have been suspended due to a suspicious package, police say.
-
Ontario municipal candidates face 'organized hatred' as campaign nears close
With voting day set for Monday in municipal and school board elections across Ontario, some candidates are facing intense, hostile rhetoric -- some in-person and some online -- as they put their names forward on local ballots.
Montreal
-
Quebec College of Physicians revokes ER doctor's license for lying on CV: ruling
Emergency room doctor Sanjeev Sirpal at the Fleury Hospital in Montreal has had his license revoked after the College of Physicians found that he had not been truthful about his past schooling in the United States.
-
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
-
Call in free legal advice available this weekend in Quebec
Quebecers can receive free legal advice this weekend at the 39th edition of the Young Bar Association of Montreal's Telephone Legal Clinic.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayoral candidates make final push ahead of Monday's election
Just hours before polling stations open across Ottawa Monday morning, mayoral frontrunners Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe are making a final push on the campaign trail.
-
Three new millionaires in eastern Ontario
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Calgary, but three people who bought tickets in eastern Ontario have won $1 million.
-
Six ward races to watch on Monday
With no incumbent mayor and at least 11 new councillors to be named, this election will dramatically change the council chamber, no matter who wins.
Kitchener
-
Suspect in Brantford, Ont. murder arrested
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont. Saturday.
-
Cambridge voids results of Catholic school board election after two candidates left off ballot
The City of Cambridge has declared an emergency under the Municipal Election Act after two of six candidates for Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee were left off the ballot.
-
Police searching for three suspects in Simcoe home invasion
At 3:19 a.m. on Saturday, the occupants of a Highland Avenue home were allegedly woken up by three men armed with handguns.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Province clears out 'Every Child Matters' legislature encampment
The Manitoba government has cleared out an illegal encampment located on the east side of the legislative grounds.
-
'I was born and raised on a reserve': Shorting wants to amplify indigenous voices as next AMC Grand Chief
Darrell Shorting can quickly summarize why he should be elected the next Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC).
-
17-year-old arrested in connection to 7 firearms incidents: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to a series of firearms-related incidents over the past few weeks.
Vancouver
-
Would-be buyers, sellers of Vancouver luxury real estate sitting on sidelines: report
Rising interest rates, inflationary pressure and widespread economic uncertainty are cooling the luxury real estate market in Vancouver, according to a new report.
-
Semi crashes through barricade on B.C. highway
B.C.'s Highway 3 was closed in both directions east of Manning Park Saturday, and a photo from the mountain pass shows that a transport truck crashed through the barricade.
-
Alcohol 'a factor' in driver's collision with Fort Langley home, RCMP say
The driver of a luxury SUV missed a turn and crashed through a fence and into a house in Fort Langley Friday night, according to local RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother of woman killed in Saanich remembers daughter as 'beautiful person' who 'sees the good in everybody'
The mother of a woman killed in Saanich this week is remembering her daughter as "a beautiful person" who she hoped would come back from the "wrong road" she had travelled in recent days.
-
Prowling cougar spotted on trail camera north of Campbell River, B.C.
Ryan Yardley and his girlfriend set up the camera after they spotted a cougar mom and her kitten running across the highway outside Campbell River late last month.
-
Vancouver man inspires hope on Downtown Eastside after searching for missing mask in Victoria
Adam Sawatsky catches up with Trey Helten, who was near the start of his recovery journey and working to make amends when they first met.