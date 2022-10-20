Alberta premier says journey to fix health system within 90 days to be 'bumpy'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith holds her first press conference in Edmonton, on Tuesday October 11, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Alberta Premier Danielle Smith holds her first press conference in Edmonton, on Tuesday October 11, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island