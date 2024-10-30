Smoked brisket-filled perogy breast-cancer fundraiser begins next week

Edmonton’s Don'ya Ukraine’s Kitchen has partnered with Meat Smokehouse to create a limited-edition smoked brisket-filled perogy in support of breast cancer treatment advancements.

The partnership between the two local culinary entities started during a chili cook-off event at the recent Canadian Finals Rodeo, where the two sides met.

After the event, Don'ya co-founder Janice Krissa and Meat sous chef Jon Hofmann collaborated to create the special perogy.

The fundraiser will begin with a formal launch on Nov. 7 at Meat, located at 8216 104 St. in Old Strathcona, and is slated to run into January.