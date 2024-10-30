EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Smoked brisket-filled perogy breast-cancer fundraiser begins next week

    A plate of perogies. (Credit: David Trinks/Unsplash) A plate of perogies. (Credit: David Trinks/Unsplash)
    Share

    Edmonton’s Don'ya Ukraine’s Kitchen has partnered with Meat Smokehouse to create a limited-edition smoked brisket-filled perogy in support of breast cancer treatment advancements.

    The partnership between the two local culinary entities started during a chili cook-off event at the recent Canadian Finals Rodeo, where the two sides met.

    After the event, Don'ya co-founder Janice Krissa and Meat sous chef Jon Hofmann collaborated to create the special perogy.

    The fundraiser will begin with a formal launch on Nov. 7 at Meat, located at 8216 104 St. in Old Strathcona, and is slated to run into January.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News