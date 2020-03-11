EDMONTON -- The first thing that hits you when you walk into Smokey Bear is the smell. OH. THAT. SMELL!!

The second thing you’ll notice is the source of that delicious aroma, the open flame grill at the back of the restaurant.

Owner/Chef Riley Aitken spent years cooking around the world, most notably in Australia, but made the move back to Edmonton when it was time to open his own spot.

His dad, a retired boilermaker by trade, built the gigantic grill, and Riley and his staff keep it blazing thanks to a big pile of logs.

Talking to Riley, you can tell he has a real passion for food and the art of cooking over an open flame.

The restaurant uses locally-sourced goods as much as possible, including mushrooms from Nisku that you’d be foolish not to try.

Classen recommendation – the pork chop. But, it’s not just ANY pork chop.

The Aged “Bear & Flower” Pork Chop might give you sticker-shock at $36. WHO pays 36 bucks for a pork chop, right??!?!

But, forget everything you ever thought you knew about pork chops. It turns out that the ones I’m buying are missing all the good stuff.

This thing is about three inches thick and has more meat than most steaks. My mouth is watering as I write about it & reminisce.