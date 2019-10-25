Winter weather has returned to Alberta. Beaverlodge RCMP is advising motorists to avoid Highway 43, because snow and poor road conditions have forced a number of semis into the ditch.

Traffic on the highway from Range Road 132 west to the B.C. border is affected. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or prepare for a long delay.

Beverlodge is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

A snowfall warning has also been issued for parts of Jasper National Park, including the town site, near Pocahontas, and south of Sunwapta Falls.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected in the area, starting as rain on Friday morning and changing to snow as temperatures drop.

Roads and sidewalks may become difficult to navigate.

Snowfall is expected to clear up by Saturday evening.