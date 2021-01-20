Advertisement
Snow squall leaves Edmontonians to clean up the mess
EDMONTON -- A powerful snow squall blew through Edmonton and surrounding areas Tuesday night and the strength of the wind wreaked havoc.
According to CTV News Edmonton’s Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen, maximum wind gusts clocked in at 87 to 107 km/h.
It was a busy night for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, according to their Twitter. They responded to almost 100 events in a two-hour time frame, but there were no injuries reported.
Some residents reported wind gusts shaking their homes and causing extensive damage to their property.
Sunworks Certified Organic and Free Range Farm in southeast Edmonton, said on Facebook the wind moved four of their chicken shelters, flattened the roof of another shelter and spread heavy debris over their field.
Other Edmontonians woke up to downed trees, broken windows and garbage cans scattered throughout back alleys.