EDMONTON -- A visual phenomenon is brightening the night sky in Edmonton Tuesday night as a beam of light breaks through pillars of smoke.

The light appears to be flaring from the Strathcona Refinery in east Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said there would be flaring from the Strathcona Refinery on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flaring, which is a controlled burn of excess or unwanted materials, is often mistaken for out-of-control fires.