EDMONTON -- A visual phenomenon is brightening the night sky in Edmonton Tuesday night as a beam of light breaks through pillars of smoke.

Welp, it's been a good run but it looks like the Apocalypse is nigh.

.

.

.

.

.

(Yes, I know it's the flare at the @EPCOR Gold Bar plant but it looks damn spooky) #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/EXl8dLvwdS — ❄️ Laurie ❄️ (@MakingLaurie) November 27, 2019

The light appears to be flaring from the Strathcona Refinery in east Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said there would be flaring from the Strathcona Refinery on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flaring, which is a controlled burn of excess or unwanted materials, is often mistaken for out-of-control fires.