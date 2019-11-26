Social media lighting up over mysterious pillar of light in Edmonton
Pillar of light in east Edmonton, appears to be flaring at the Strathcona Refinery. Tuesday Nov. 26 (Courtesy: Andrea Hanssen)
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 6:11PM MST
EDMONTON -- A visual phenomenon is brightening the night sky in Edmonton Tuesday night as a beam of light breaks through pillars of smoke.
The light appears to be flaring from the Strathcona Refinery in east Edmonton.
Edmonton Fire Rescue said there would be flaring from the Strathcona Refinery on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Flaring, which is a controlled burn of excess or unwanted materials, is often mistaken for out-of-control fires.