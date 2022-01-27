Sohi joins other big city mayors asking feds to prop up public transit

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks following a cabinet retreat, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 in Ottawa. Trudeau says Canada is extending its mission to train Ukrainian soldiers by three years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island