Sohi joins other big city mayors asking feds to prop up public transit

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is joining the chorus of calls for federal and provincial governments to save Canada's public transit systems.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Big City Mayors’ Caucus published a letter Wednesday saying as the pandemic stretches on, lower fare revenues threaten Canada's biggest cities' ability to offer transit service.

The group wants the higher levels of government to cover 2022 transit operating shortfalls, and called it the "only way to avoid painful service reductions—which would wound frontline workers, marginalized communities, local economies, and Canada’s recovery."

Edmonton projects an operating shortfall of $53.7 million. In Vancouver, TransLink estimates the shortfall could be higher, up to $100 million, and in Toronto, the Toronto Transit Commission projects a $561 million deficit.

Sohi said in a statement the shortfall could not only affect service levels but also jobs.

He called the revenue challenge "one that the City cannot solve by ourselves."

Our public transit system is at risk, and we must take action to find the necessary solutions. A well-functioning transit system is essential to get people to and from work every single day. — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) January 26, 2022

Sohi will speak more on the matter Thursday.

In December, Edmonton city council voted against increasing fares by 50 cents to $4. Instead, the city will supplement with money from its COVID-19 fund taken from Edmonton's financial stabilization reserve.

The Big City Mayors' Caucus consists of 22 mayors from across Canada.