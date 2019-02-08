

CTV Edmonton





A soldier serving at the Wainwright Detachment has been charged with sexual assault.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Services began investigating back in August after an incident was reported to military police involving a civilian member of the community.

Cpl. Tyler Colin Gruchy was charged with one count of sexual assault on Tuesday.

Gruchy will make his first court appearance in connection to the case on March 21 at the Wainwright courthouse.