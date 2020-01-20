EDMONTON -- ID-scanning technology widely used in nightclubs is coming to at least one Edmonton liquor stores in a pilot program aimed at curbing an "epidemic" of thefts, police announced Monday.

In 2019, police in the city responded to more than 9,500 thefts from liquor stores, or an average of 26 per day. That was triple the 3,273 liquor store thefts seen in 2018.

Alcanna Inc., which owns Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor and Wine and Beyond, calls the sharp spike in thefts concerning.

“These robberies are increasingly endangering the safety of liquor store employees and customers and costing millions of dollars as well as fueling the drug trade and organized crime gangs," said Joe Cook, Alcanna Inc. vice-president of Loss Prevention, in a news release.

The company, in partnership with Edmonton Police Service, has reacted by installing a PatronScan entry system at one store in northeast Edmonton.

The ID verification system has customers scan identification like a driver's licence to gain entry to the store. If valid ID is not scanned, the doors to the store remain locked.

"Just as was done with pre-pay and pay at the pump for gas stations, we are hoping PatronScan creates a safer shopping experience for our customers and staff," Cook said.

He said Alcanna isn't just combatting shoplifting with the new technology.

"On a daily basis, the EPS and our team in the stores experience how things escalate with crimes and robberies perpetrated in liquor stores. This is not shoplifting. It is robbery with real or threatened violence," said Cook.

Addressing privacy concerns, Alcanna said customers' identification information won't be stored in devices themselves, rather, they'll be kept in a restricted-access data centre.

Police welcomed the news, saying the ramp-up of liquor store thefts have been a burden on police resources.

"Hence, we’re extremely pleased to see Alcanna taking proactive steps to increase the safety of both their employees and the general public, through the implementation of this ID scanning technology," said Const. Robin Wilson.

Alcanna said it is the first retailer in the province to offer PatronScan technology and that other local liquor stores have considered following suit.