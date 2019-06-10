Some councillors want more affordable housing projects in Edmonton.

The city hit pause six years ago to give troubled communities in the city's core a break from social disorder, but some councillors think it's time for more affordable housing.

"We started putting things in there, not because they were necessarily the best things to go there; we started putting them in there because we were scared to put them anywhere else," Ward 8 Councillor Ben Henderson said.

The pause has been criticized for stigmatizing those who pay less than market value for rent.

"For a lot of people I think in our community, it does immediately dredge up some negative connotation," Greg Lane, who is part of the McCauley Community League, said.

Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen does not believe that affordable housing means crime.

"'Affordable housing equals problem' has been an old myth that we've allowed to continue," he said. "None of the data supports that."

Council will make a decision on affordable housing next week.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson