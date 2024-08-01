Crews work to restore power to Alberta town following Wednesday storm

Customers in a town north of Edmonton that have been without power for more than a day following a storm that passed through the area are expected to have it fully restored late Thursday night.

A spokesman for FortisAlberta told CTV News Edmonton that "significant storm activity" caused damage to power poles and lines on the transmission and distribution systems.

Peter Brodsky, public affairs manager for FortisAlberta, said as many as 8,000 customers were without power because of the storm.

He said crews restored service to many of them early Thursday, but about 900 in and around Legal were still without power.

Brodsky said FortisAlberta expected service to be restored Thursday night by 8 p.m., but at 8:30 p.m., its outage map says repairs were expected to be completed by Friday at 12 p.m. By 9 p.m., however, the map indicated all but 18 customers had power restored, with the estimated time of repair completion updated to 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Legal, population 1,232 according to the 2021 federal census, is 45 kilometres north of Edmonton, just east of Highway 2.

FortisAlberta is responsible for the area's electricity distribution lines, while AltaLink handles its transmission lines.

Crews from both Calgary-based firms have been working to restore service.