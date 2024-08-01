EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crews work to restore power to Alberta town following Wednesday storm

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    Customers in a town north of Edmonton that have been without power for more than a day following a storm that passed through the area are expected to have it fully restored late Thursday night.

    A spokesman for FortisAlberta told CTV News Edmonton that "significant storm activity" caused damage to power poles and lines on the transmission and distribution systems.

    Peter Brodsky, public affairs manager for FortisAlberta, said as many as 8,000 customers were without power because of the storm.

    He said crews restored service to many of them early Thursday, but about 900 in and around Legal were still without power.

    Brodsky said FortisAlberta expected service to be restored Thursday night by 8 p.m., but at 8:30 p.m., its outage map says repairs were expected to be completed by Friday at 12 p.m. By 9 p.m., however, the map indicated all but 18 customers had power restored, with the estimated time of repair completion updated to 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Legal, population 1,232 according to the 2021 federal census, is 45 kilometres north of Edmonton, just east of Highway 2.

    FortisAlberta is responsible for the area's electricity distribution lines, while AltaLink handles its transmission lines.

    Crews from both Calgary-based firms have been working to restore service.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News