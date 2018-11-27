A fast food restaurant at Southgate Centre was ordered to close due to a cockroach infestation.

An Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspection at Koryo Korean BBQ, which was operating without a valid food handling permit, found “evidence of extensive cockroach infestation.”

There were dead cockroaches on food equipment, counters and glue boards, AHS said.

AHS also found that the fast food restaurant’s cleaning schedule did not include cleaning and sanitizing procedures for all equipment and utensils. The inspector also noticed food equipment and garbage containers in unsanitary condition.

Koryo Korean BBQ was ordered to close on Nov. 19.

In order to reopen, the restaurant will need a valid food handling permit from AHSand to resolve the cockroach infestation, fix the water leaks and establish a proper cleaning protocol.