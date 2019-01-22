

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The man and woman charged by RCMP in the horse cruelty case west of Edmonton are now also facing charges from the Alberta SPCA.

Patricia Lynn Moore, 48, and Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, are each facing nine counts of causing an animal to be in distress, nine counts of failing to provide adequate food and water and nine counts of failing to provide adequate care when an animal is wounded or ill.

Evansburg RCMP previously laid more than 100 charges against the man and woman.

Police seized 65 horses and six dogs from Moore’s Evansburg, Alta., property in early January after three horses were found dead.

The SPCA said the two are scheduled to appear in court March 11.