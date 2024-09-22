Speed believed to be factor in fatal west Edmonton crash: police

One person is dead after an early morning crash in west Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service says a Mazda sedan was travelling southbound on 149 Street at 3:05 a.m. when it crossed into the northbound lanes at 104 Avenue, hitting a southbound Ford SUV.

The 22-year-old driver of the Mazda was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man believed to be in his 20s in the passenger seat of the Mazda was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 40-year-old man driving the Ford was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.