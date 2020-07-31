The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has removed the spikes from the benches in front of its Jasper Avenue branch after receiving criticism from the public.

Workers removed the spikes on Friday.

The bank said the spikes were added because of the pandemic, but people said it made the area less inclusive for the city’s homeless community.

"This is what you do to keep pigeons off of your rock. Humans are not birds or things that you can just exclude from your public space," said urban designer Amos Kajner-Nonnekes on Thursday.

"This is Jasper Avenue and while this is private property, this is public amenity space and it's meant to be for everyone."

The bank thanked the public for its feedback on the benches.