Sporting events in 2024 to showcase Alberta, bring in millions in economic impact: officials

The Alberta government is highlighting its investments into sporting events as the Canada Boxing Cup gets underway in Calgary on Wednesday.

The province announced Tuesday morning it spent more than $500,000 in the following six events:

2024 Boxing Canada Cup – Calgary – March 20-24

2024 Canadian Junior and Senior Squash Championships – Calgary – April 27-May 5

2024 Canada Cup of Diving – Calgary – April 29-May 4

2024 Volleyball Canada Youth National Championships & Para Super 6 Event – Edmonton – May 15-26

World Athletics Silver Continental Tour - Edmonton Athletics Invitational – Edmonton – June 11-14

2024 Canmore Canada Cup and Alberta Cup – Canmore – June 11-14

More than 30,000 athletes from 35 different countries will come to Alberta for the competitions, the province said.

"With these events and the athletes they draw comes enormous benefits to our province and the local communities that will see people staying in hotels, dining in our local restaurants, shopping at our local stores, taking in our beautiful landscapes and building a lasting sense of pride in our province," Tourism and Sport Minister Joseph Schow said.

In 2022, the Volleyball Canada National Championships had a total economic impact of $31.7 million for Edmonton, Explore Edmonton said.

"Major sporting events also put our province in the spotlight with those national and international spectators but also by showcasing our cities through the photos that get distributed and television broadcast of the top-tier venues that we have like this one, and also our beautiful river valley and other Edmonton sights," Explore Edmonton CEO Traci Bednard said.

The Boxing Canada Cup at Calgary's Genesis Centre will welcome more than 400 athletes from across Canada, as well as the United States, Ireland and India.