Spruce Grove homes destroyed in early morning fire
These two houses in Spruce Grove were destroyed by a fire on Sunday, July 29, 2018.
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 3:57PM MDT
Two homes in Spruce Grove are a complete loss after an early Sunday morning fire.
Spruce Grove and Stony Plain firefighters responded to a fire at 78 Fairway Drive around 2:30 a.m.
The blaze spread to a second house, and a third house sustained minimal damage, Spruce Grove Fire said.
Everyone inside the two homes was evacuated safely.
The fire is under investigation and there is no damage estimate.