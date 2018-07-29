Two homes in Spruce Grove are a complete loss after an early Sunday morning fire.

Spruce Grove and Stony Plain firefighters responded to a fire at 78 Fairway Drive around 2:30 a.m.

The blaze spread to a second house, and a third house sustained minimal damage, Spruce Grove Fire said.

Everyone inside the two homes was evacuated safely.

The fire is under investigation and there is no damage estimate.