Spruce Grove homes under construction destroyed in early morning blaze
Published Saturday, March 21, 2020 6:46PM MDT
The homes on Meadowpark Gate were under construction, a neighbour hold CTV News Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- An overnight blaze in Spruce Grove destroyed at least two homes.
According to a neighbour, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Meadowpark Gate and destroyed the buildings under construction.
Officials had not returned CTV News Edmonton's request for information by publication.
Fire crews were still on scene into the late morning.