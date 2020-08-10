EDMONTON -- An Alberta mortgage broker has been charged with multiple sexual offences, according to RCMP.

Charges were sworn Monday against Rodney Biggar, who faces six counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference, Parkland County RCMP said.

Biggar was arrested in Spruce Grove and will appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Aug. 26.

RCMP are not making details of the case known, but the mother of two alleged victims has spoken with CTV News Edmonton.

The mother, whom CTV News is not identifying due to a publication ban, said a few months ago her daughters told her a trusted family friend had been touching them inappropriately.

"As shocked and saddened as we were that this happened to our girls, we knew we needed to protect them right away, and by doing so, showing them how their strength in coming forward could help prevent this from happening to other children as well," the mother said in a statement.

She said RCMP, victim services and the Zebra Child Protection Centre have done "an amazing job" helping the family navigate the traumatic experience.

The victims' parents are asking any other families whose children may have had contact with Biggar to talk to their kids about their interactions with him.

Parkland Country RCMP have not appealed for any other potential victims to come forward and say there is no indication there are other victims.

CTV News Edmonton tried to contact Biggar and his lawyers, but his lawyers declined to comment.

None of the charges against Biggar have been tested or proven in court.