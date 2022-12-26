Spruce Grove native Reid Schaefer's family cheering him on during world juniors debut

Reid Schaefer's family is in Halifax, ready to watch and cheer him on as he competes in his first IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

The Spruce Grove native and Edmonton Oilers prospect is one of five players on Team Canada's roster from the capital region this year.

While it's a slightly different way to celebrate Christmas, the Schaefer family says they are enjoying soaking in every moment of it.

"It's so exciting," said Lindsay Schaefer, Reid's mom.

"We were just walking around town and you can feel the buzz," she added. "There's people everywhere. Lots going on."

"We are really proud of him," said Reid's father, Jeremy Schaefer, in an interview with CTV News Edmonton.

"It's been a surreal moment for all of us."

Reid Schaefer's mother, father, and brother speak with CTV News Edmonton on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton).

The hockey household is also celebrating 15-year-old Clarke Schaefer's recent signing with the WHL's Everett Silvertips.

When asked about his brother Reid, Clarke says their friendly rivalry has propelled him to be a better forward.

"He's helped push me," Clarke said. "I'm just glad to be a part of it."

Reid plays for the Seattle Thunderbirds, whose biggest rivals happen to be the Silvertips. In 22 games this season, he has netted 15 goals and 27 points.

"There's a little bit of smack talk when it comes to hockey in our house," Lindsay said. "We are all just super excited."

Reid's family has high hopes that Team Canada will do well in this year's world juniors competition, scheduled for Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

"We are so excited," Lindsay added. "It's a whirlwind."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa