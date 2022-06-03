Spruce Grove woman accused of trafficking meth

A woman wanted on outstanding warrants for 58 charges has been arrested in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation.

Kendrah Wong, 34, of Spruce Grove, was arrested on May 26 and charged with two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of property obtained by crime. She also faces three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

St. Albert RCMP launched the investigation in the spring.

They seized 6.64 grams of methamphetamine, 445 ml of gamma-hydroxybutyric (GHB), 7.17 grams of psilocybin, three cell phones, and fraudulent identity documents.

She is due in court in Edmonton on June 14.