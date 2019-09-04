St. Albert City Council amended the city's smoking bylaw Tuesday to include a ban on smoking and vaping in public parks and on trails in public parks, and doubling the setback distance from non-residential doorways to 10 metres.

Council also updated language around cannabis and the definition of smoking and created an exemption for traditional pipe ceremonies.

More than 2,100 residents and stakeholders participated in online and onsite surveys between March 11 and April 1, 2019.

City Administration also met with the St. Albert school boards, the Community Services Advisory Committee, the Youth Advisory Committee, the Seniors Advisory Committee, the Environmentally Advisory Committee, the St. Albert & District Chamber of Commerce and Homeland Housing as part of the public consultations.