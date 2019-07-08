City councillors in St. Albert are set to debate a ban on conversion therapy on Monday.

Councillor Natalie Joly introduced the motion in May that could impose a $10,000 fine on anyone advertising or performing the therapy on minors within the city.

“This isn’t welcome here,” said Joly.

“It’s really a values statement. We have a reputation for really caring about our community and  making sure our kids are safe."

Conversion therapy attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation. It is opposed by the Canadian Psychological Association, World Health Organization and Amnesty International.

The motion will be up for debate once council meets at 3 p.m.

If passed, the ban would be similar to one implemented in Vancouver in June of last year and in Manitoba since 2015. Similar bans exist for youth in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Last month, the United Conservative government disbanded a working group tasked with outlining the province’s strategy to the issue.