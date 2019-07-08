City councillors in St. Albert are set to debate a ban on conversion therapy on Monday.

Councillor Natalie Joly introduced the motion in May that could impose a $10,000 fine on anyone advertising or performing the therapy on minors within the city.

“This isn’t welcome here,” said Joly.

“It’s really a values statement. We have a reputation for really caring about our community and making sure our kids are safe."

Conversion therapy attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation. It is opposed by the Canadian Psychological Association, World Health Organization and Amnesty International.