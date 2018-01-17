

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





St. Albert RCMP are investigating a substantial theft of equipment valued in excess of $ 60,000 from a construction site in St. Albert.

Sometime between the evening of January 16th, and the early morning hours of January 17th, a large blue utility trailer bearing the licence plate BPR 7244 was stolen from a construction site located at the intersection of Coal Mine Road and St. Albert Trail.

The trailer was also loaded with two custom made dollies used to transport houses and other large structures.

A number of attachments for the dollies were also taken including 12 lengths of angle iron and approximately 500 feet of welding cable and copper.

Police would like to advise residents to keep this incident in mind should they be considering purchasing construction equipment secondhand or via the internet.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this or any crime, please call the St. Albert R.C.M.P. at 780-458-7700 or call your local police.