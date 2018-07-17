Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
St. Albert loo makes shortlist for country's best public restroom
The restroom in a St. Albert car dealership has been named a finalist in a contest to find the best restroom in the country.
The top five finalists also includes the bathrooms of restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto, a mall in Mississauga, and a science facility in Regina.
The top five list is as follows:
St. Albert Honda – St. Albert, Alta.
Saskatchewan Science Centre – Regina, Sask.
Anh and Chi – Vancouver, B.C.
Erin Mills Town Centre – Mississauga, Ont.
Oretta – Toronto, Ont.
Cintas said the five finalists were chosen based on cleanliness, visual appearance, innovation, functionality and unique design.
This is not the first time an Alberta biffy has made it to the shortlist for this contest, in 2016, the restrooms at the Whitecourt Esso Super Station in Whitecourt won the contest. Three years before that, the loos at the Valleyview Shell Super Station won.