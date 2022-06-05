St. Albert RCMP searching for stolen Edmonton police uniform and equipment

RCMP are investigating the theft of Edmonton Police Service equipment and uniform pieces from an officer's personal vehicle parked overnight.

According to Mounties, a duty belt, police traffic vest, handcuffs, and EPS issued uniform ball cap, pants, and three shirts were stolen from the vehicle outside their home in St. Albert. The theft was reported Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

In addition, a replica 9-mm plastic training handgun that does not fire live ammunition was also stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.