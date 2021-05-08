EDMONTON -- RCMP in St. Albert are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Vladyslav Lashnikova was last seen with friends in the Grandin area in St. Albert around 3 p.m., according to RCMP. They added he ran away from adults who were looking for him at that time.

Lashnikova is described by RCMP as Caucasian, slim and 5’8” with green eyes and black hair. RCMP said he was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes and a black hooded sweater.

He is believed to be with friends and frequents the local skate park, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on Lashnikova is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.