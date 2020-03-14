EDMONTON -- The City of St. Albert and Strathcona County announced on Friday that they will be closing indoor recreation facilities to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

St. Albert will be closing the following:

· Servus Credit Union Place

· Fountain Park Recreation Centre

· Kinex/Iginla Arena

· All Clubhouses ( Akinsdale, Mission, Larose, Grandin and Willoughby )

· St Albert Curling Club

· St Albert Kinsmen Banquet Centre

· St. Albert Botanic Park

· St. Albert Soccer Association Building

· St. Albert Minor Baseball Facility or Legion Memorial Ball Park

· St. Albert Rugby Club

· Musée Héritage Museum

· Art Gallery of St Albert / Banque d’Hochelaga

· Visual Art Studios at St Albert Place (Laubenthal Studios)

· W.A.R.E.S Gift Shop

· Juneau House

· Red Willow Place

· Community Services Studios and Workshop at Carleton

· Hemingway Centre

· Grain Elevator Park / Heritage Park

· Little White School House

The affected facilities in St. Albert will be closed until April 6.

Strathcona County will be closing the following:

· Ardrossan Recreation Complex

· Broadmoor Arena

· Emerald Hills Leisure Centre

· Glen Allan Recreation Complex

· Kinsmen Leisure Centre

· Millennium Place

· Moyer Recreation Centre

· Sherwood Park Arena and Sports Centre

· Strathcona Olympiette Centre

· Strathcona Wilderness Centre

· Smelzer House

· Festival Place

All of Strathcona County’s indoor recreation facilities will be closed until April 14.

All art and recreation programs, performances and drop-in classes in the county are also suspended.

Alberta currently has 29 cases of the virus in the province, with six new cases being announced on Friday.

Edmonton has not shut down its recreation facilities, however a number of restrictions have been put in place to be in compliance with Alberta Health Services recommendation of halting gatherings of more than 250 people.

Those restrictions include attendance at smaller leisure centres being limited to up to 50 people, and larger community recreation facilities will limit attendance to up to 50 people per amenity, like gyms and pools.