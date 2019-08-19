One of the best power forwards to ever play in the NHL will be honoured on Sunday when the City of St. Albert renames Akinsdale Arena the Jarome Iginla Arena.

Built in 1982, Akinsdale, at 66 Hebert Road, was Iginla’s home arena during his Midget AAA season with the St. Albert Eagle Raiders. During his time there, he led the Alberta Midget League with 34 goals and 87 points in just 36 games.

The now 42 year-old would go on to play in the Western Hockey League with the Kamloops Blazers, where he amassed 236 points in 183 WHL games and a Memorial Cup title before being drafted 11th overall by the NHL’s Dallas Stars in 1995.

A trade sent Iginla to the Calgary Flames where he spent parts of 16 seasons, many of which as team captain. He eventually became the franchise leader in games played (1219), goals (525), and points (1095).

Affectionately known as Iggy, his other accolades include:

Two Rocket Richard Trophies (2002, 2004)

Art Ross Trophy (2002)

Lester B. Pearson Award (2002)

First Team All-Star (2002, 2008, 2009)

Olympic Gold (2002, 2010)

World Junior Gold (1996)

World Cup Gold (2004)

Iginla never won a Stanley Cup, but came within one victory in 2004, losing to eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

He retired from the NHL in 2018 after stops in Pittsburgh, Boston, Colorado, and Los Angeles.

Iginla will attend Sunday’s 1 p.m. ceremony, as will St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron.

Residents and fans are also welcome. The event includes a free barbecue, street hockey game, and public skate.