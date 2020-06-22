EDMONTON -- St. Albert's downtown public library will reopen for in-person services on July 2.

Customers will be able to pick up their holds, browse for books and use computers.

The library will open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.

St. Albert Public Library will have several safety precautions at its downtown location, including:

40 customers at a time

Screening and hand sanitizer upon entry

Hand sanitizer stations

One-hour computer limit

Self-checkout machines

Physical distancing

"We are proceeding with great caution and with public safety top of mind, but the community needs their library," St. Albert Public Library CEO Peter Bailey said.

"Re-opening the Library’s physical doors involves a tremendous number of moving parts, and we continue to plan every aspect of it with service and safety as our guiding principles."

The current curbside pickup will be phased out Monday at 5 p.m.

Customers will be able to place holds on June 29 for pickup at the downtown location.

The Jensen Lakes Library will reopen for in-person services later in July, though book returns will restart on June 30.