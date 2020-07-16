Advertisement
Stabbing at Mill Woods park sends man to hospital with serious injuries
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 10:20AM MDT
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed at Jackie Parker Park in Mill Woods on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A man is in hospital and another is facing charges after a stabbing in a Mill Woods park Wednesday night.
The man who was stabbed approached police in the area of Jackie Parker Park at approximately 10:45 p.m. He's in hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Officers found the man who stabbed him nearby and took him into custody, EPS said.
Charges are pending against the 34-year-old.
The two were known to each other.