EDMONTON -- A man is in hospital and another is facing charges after a stabbing in a Mill Woods park Wednesday night.

The man who was stabbed approached police in the area of Jackie Parker Park at approximately 10:45 p.m. He's in hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers found the man who stabbed him nearby and took him into custody, EPS said.

Charges are pending against the 34-year-old.

The two were known to each other.