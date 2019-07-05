Police have closed off 101 Street between 102 and 103 Avenue while they investigate an assault.

Officers believe three men were involved in an altercation and one man was stabbed as a result. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both the north and southbound lanes are blocked by yellow tape. A number of pylons have also been placed next to a pile of clothes on the sidewalk. A pool of blood can be seen on the sidewalk.

Police aren’t sure if the men knew each other.