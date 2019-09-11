A young Edmonton boy who underwent a complicated heart transplant at the age of six was presented with an out-of-this-world keepsake from a galaxy far, far away.

Mason Thomas, now eight, received a 3D model of his heart on Wednesday from the surgeons who performed the operation.

But this isn’t your standard biology-class model heart. It’s built in the form of a TIE Fighter from Star Wars.

The team at the University of Alberta constructed the 3D model to explain to Mason why he needed the transplant.

The youngster, a big fan of the sci-fi franchise, made a special request for the heart to take the form of his favourite Star Wars spacecraft.

In the movies, TIE Fighters are used by the villainous galactic empire led by Darth Vader. In reality, the model is being used for the light side of the force.

A team of experts from Alberta Health Service’s Servier Virtual Cardiac Centre and the UofA’s faculties of Medicine & Dentristry and Engineering worked on the model, which was presented to Mason at an event Wednesday.

Mason was then treated to a tour of the laboratory where the heart was printed.

He needed the transplant after being born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which turns fatal if unattended.