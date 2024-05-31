Stars head coach 'optimistic' defenceman Chris Tanev plays in Game 5

Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer is "optimistic" defenceman Chris Tanev will be available for tonight's Game 5 of the NHL's Western Conference final against the Edmonton Oilers.

The shutdown blueliner didn't return after taking a shot off his right foot in the second period Wednesday.

Edmonton took that one 5-2 to even the best-of-seven series 2-2.

Tanev, who is listed as a game-time decision, is averaging 22 minutes 33 seconds of ice time in the playoffs.

The 34-year-old from Toronto was acquired in a deal with the Calgary Flames ahead of the March trade deadline.

Game 6 goes Sunday in Edmonton. Game 7, if necessary, would be Tuesday back in Dallas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.