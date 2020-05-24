EDMONTON -- Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) is asking residents stay away from the North Saskatchewan River after a dog was rescued Sunday morning.

Crews received a call at 10:02 a.m. after reports of a dog near the Walterdale Bridge.

A river rescue team was deployed and reached the dog within six minutes, bringing the pup into the boat at 10:15 a.m.

EFRS encourage Edmontonians and their pets to stay off the river and away from the river banks.

When water levels rise this rapidly, combined with an increase in debris floating in it, it’s unsafe for anyone to be near it and especially on it.