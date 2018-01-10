Former Edmonton Mayor and cabinet minister for the former Progressive Conservative Party is reentering politics, he announced his intention to seek the leadership of the Alberta Party Wednesday.

Stephen Mandel launched his campaign at an event in Edmonton.

“Albert is upside down right now,” Mandel said in a statement. “Our economy is fundamentally changing. Many are worried there is no direction and some think our best days might be behind us.

“We need to bring people together, from different backgrounds and ages, to dream big to build a better tomorrow for our province. It needs to be a positive, bold plan that is both fiscally responsible and socially progressive.”

The statement also said Mandel will head to Calgary to launch his campaign in that city Thursday.

Mandel will be the fourth candidate in the leadership race, joining Jacob Huffman, Calgary lawyer Kara Levis, and Calgary MLA Rick Fraser. The deadline for candidates to submit applications is January 15.

Party members head to the polls starting on February 25, polls close February 27.