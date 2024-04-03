EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Stingers add prominent Alberta pair to ownership group

    The Edmonton Stingers basketball team.

    A prominent entrepreneurial pair of Alberta siblings have joined the ownership group of Edmonton's pro basketball franchise.

    The Edmonton Stingers revealed Wednesday Manjit and Ravinder Minhas, the co-founders of Calgary-based Minhas Breweries and Distilleries, have become partners of the team and the league in which they're a member, the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

    Minhas products include popular beer brands Mountain Crest and Boxer Lager among others which can be found in more than 1,100 stores across the province.

    "We look forward to help elevating not only the marketing but the team and the business that keeps it going not only for the next five years but the next 50 years," Manjit Minhas told media on Wednesday.

    "We're really excited about when not only with this season, but more what the future holds for Edmonton ... It really is about investing in our community and how the team does that in a very unique way."

    The Stingers open their 2024 campaign, their sixth in the CEBL, on May 21 in Calgary and play Saskatchewan in their first home game of the season on June 2. 

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton

