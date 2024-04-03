Stingers add prominent Alberta pair to ownership group
A prominent entrepreneurial pair of Alberta siblings have joined the ownership group of Edmonton's pro basketball franchise.
The Edmonton Stingers revealed Wednesday Manjit and Ravinder Minhas, the co-founders of Calgary-based Minhas Breweries and Distilleries, have become partners of the team and the league in which they're a member, the Canadian Elite Basketball League.
Minhas products include popular beer brands Mountain Crest and Boxer Lager among others which can be found in more than 1,100 stores across the province.
"We look forward to help elevating not only the marketing but the team and the business that keeps it going not only for the next five years but the next 50 years," Manjit Minhas told media on Wednesday.
"We're really excited about when not only with this season, but more what the future holds for Edmonton ... It really is about investing in our community and how the team does that in a very unique way."
The Stingers open their 2024 campaign, their sixth in the CEBL, on May 21 in Calgary and play Saskatchewan in their first home game of the season on June 2.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
When it comes to managing spending, more Canadians trust 'none' of the federal parties than Trudeau: Nanos
More Canadians say they 'trust none' of the federal political parties when it comes to economic management, than those who say they trust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal
The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.
'Starlight tour': Mi'kmaq fisher allegedly dumped without boots or phone feared death
One of two Mi'kmaq fishers who reported being dumped by federal fisheries officers far from home at 1 a.m. in Nova Scotia without footwear or phones says they walked for about six hours and feared they would die if they stopped.
World's oldest man dies at 114
Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records.
Cruise ship carrying 1,500 passengers stuck in Spain port due to Bolivian passengers' visa problems
A cruise ship reportedly carrying 1,500 passengers was stuck Wednesday in the Spanish northeastern port of Barcelona due to the visa problems of a group of Bolivian passengers who were due to disembark there, officials said.
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Mysterious N.L. shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
-
Man seriously injured in crash on Stoney Trail off-ramp
A man was seriously injured in a crash on a Stoney Trail off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cliff Bungalow residents worried proposed development will undercut neighbourhood's history
Residents in Cliff Bungalow are convinced a new development proposal will zap some of the charm out of their historic neighbourhood.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta announces funding for rural medical training
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
-
Mischief trial begins for three men charged in Alberta COVID-19 border blockade
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
Saskatoon
-
“It’s going to be a different melt”: Sask. warm temperatures spark melt concerns
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
-
'Every little detail helps': Sask. family searches for answers on anniversary of daughter's disappearance
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
-
Sask. climate activists have first day in court in lawsuit to decarbonize electrical grid
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
Regina
-
'Engrained in every part of this province': Sask. remembers Rider great Jim Hopson
Saskatchewan is remembering former Roughriders player and executive Jim Hopson.
-
Private funeral to be held for victims of murder-suicide near Neudorf, Sask.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
-
One dead following house fire in Lipton, Sask.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
Vancouver
-
2024 State of Downtown report finds visitors to Vancouver’s core exceed pre-pandemic levels
The 2024 State of Downtown report suggests Vancouver's economy is recovering, slowly but surely, from the pandemic.
-
B.C. man linked to global child pornography operation receives conviction
A 34-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. has been convicted of child sexual exploitation following a years-long investigation into a global criminal operation.
-
Advocate slams 'draconian' changes proposed to Vancouver bylaw on sheltering in parks
A series of proposed changes to a Vancouver bylaw that allows overnight sheltering in parks will create conditions that are neither realistic nor livable, according to an advocate, who says the move was made with "zero input" from the people whose lives will be affected.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say man slapped woman's buttocks, exposed his own buttocks at B.C. beach
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.
-
Two Canadians stranded by Taiwan earthquake, says firefighting agency
Taiwan's firefighting service says two Canadians were among a group of people stranded by rock slides in a gorge after the island's strongest earthquake in 25 years.
-
Suspect at large after stolen vehicle crashes into Victoria home, police say
More than a week after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Victoria, causing significant damage to the property, police are still searching for the driver.
Toronto
-
'Our kids first': Doug Ford wants only Ontario students at universities, colleges
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario.
-
'It could be the last real blast of winter:' Rain may change into snow tonight as temperatures drop in Toronto
Toronto's weather may take a turn for the worse Wednesday night as rainfall is expected to transition to wet snow as temperatures cool.
-
BMW struck Toronto police Const. Northrup as it reversed: testimony
The BMW that killed Const. Jeffrey Northrup was reversing, not accelerating forwards, when it first hit the officer in the city hall parkade in July 2021, according to testimony from a police collision reconstructionist at the murder trial of the driver on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
People living in mobile park on South Shore facing eviction with nowhere else to go
Residents living in a mobile park in Saint-Constant are being evicted from their homes despite saying they have nowhere to go.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton golf lodge closes due to age, cost of repairs
An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.
-
QEII Halifax Infirmary without water
The QEII’s Halifax Infirmary has no running water for drinking or flushing toilets due to a broken main line in the steam plant on Wednesday.
-
Strike over at CN Autoport facility in Nova Scotia after Unifor ratifies agreement
A weeks-long strike at a transshipment facility near Halifax is over after union members ratified a three-year collective agreement.
Winnipeg
-
Supervised drug consumption site in Winnipeg announced in budget
Plans for a future supervised drug consumption site in Winnipeg are becoming clearer following the release of the Manitoba budget.
-
'It’s non-stop': Province putting up new money to help curb crime
The province is putting up new money to help families and businesses curb crime. But advocates and business owners are questioning if it’s enough to make a real difference.
-
'Large litter of puppies': A Winnipeg pet rescue got more than it bargained for
A Winnipeg pet rescue recently brought in two dogs that turned out to be nine times more furry canines than they expected.
Ottawa
-
CHEO Child Life program helping kids feel at ease while at the hospital
A hospital experience can be scary for a young child or teen. Whether it's a serious diagnosis, life changing surgery or the start of chemotherapy, the Child Life Services program at CHEO aims to help kids feel at ease.
-
Price of infant formula skyrockets as major retailers put it under lock and key
Prices of most things have gone up significantly, but for parents using baby formula, increases have been staggering, so much so some retailers are now keeping it under lock and key.
-
Police looking to identify suspect after online seller assaulted in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved with assaulting an online seller in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Bad weather closes parts of northern highways
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
-
Damage to speed cameras repaired quickly, Sudbury official says
Speed cameras at six locations throughout Greater Sudbury became operational March 22, but some residents are apparently unhappy.
-
Man found with severe burns after Sudbury dumpster fire
A man is in hospital in serious condition after being found with severe burns following an early morning dumpster fire near the Four Corners area of Sudbury.
Barrie
-
Police investigate homicide after missing man's body is found roadside in Caledon
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
-
Spring storm aftermath: Heavy winds uproot tree in Victoria Harbour
Some residents were left grappling with the aftermath of a spring storm on Tuesday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region, even uprooting a tree on a property in Victoria Harbour.
-
Abandoned puppies found along side of the road in King Township
Police are seeking witnesses after puppies were abandoned at the side of the road in King Township.
Kitchener
-
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
-
WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
London
-
'Bodily autonomy is being invaded': Students appear nude in AI-altered photos at London, Ont. high school
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
-
Jury hears closing arguments in fatal Girl Guides crash that killed 8 year old
After a group of Girl Guides were run over by a speeding vehicle in west London, Ont., more than two years ago, both the Crown and the defence referred to the case as tragic in their closing arguments on Wednesday.
-
Billions for housing will help, but who will do the work in London, Ont.?
According to the head of the London and District Construction Association, the region will be pressured to meet a new federal housing pledge. The Liberal government is promising $6 billion towards the infrastructure needed to build multi-unit housing.
Windsor
-
'I think we sold almost 2,000 pairs': Solar eclipse glasses a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex
A total solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon, so not many people have a pair of eclipse glasses just kicking around the house. The coming event makes a pair of boxy spectacles one of the hottest commodities around the Windsor-Essex region.
-
Warning graphic: Former high school teacher on trial for sex offences in Windsor
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
-
Permanent funding to help seniors connect
Amherstburg and Kingsville will be splitting $100,000 in new funding for seniors to help improve their quality of life.