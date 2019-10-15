Stolen property recovered from 60 break-and-enters in Grande Prairie, police seeking owners
Stolen property seized in Grande Prairie. (Source: RCMP)
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 11:02AM MDT
Police in Grande Prairie are attempting to find the owners of a number of stolen items after arresting two men believed to be involved in up to 60 break-and-enters to businesses in the area.
Officers executed a search warrant on a home and a vehicle and recovered a number of items, including:
- multiple safes and cash registers, many associated to businesses
- a stolen truck
- firearms
- identification and personal cards
- passports
- tools used to break and enter
- other items reported stolen from multiple break and enters
Yvan Landry, 49, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:
- break and enter with intent x6
- break and enter and commit theft x5
- possession of stolen property under $5000 x12
- possession of stolen property over $5000 x1
- disguise with intent x8
- possession of break and enter tools x1
- possession of a Controlled Substance x3
Clifford Dranchuk, 38, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:
- break and enter with intent x4
- break and enter and commit theft x9
- possession of stolen property under 5000 x12
- possession of stolen property over 5000 x1
- disguise with intent x2
- possession of break and enter tools x1
- breach of recognizance x9
- possession of firearm with defaced serial number x1
- possession of a firearm contrary to a Prohibition Order x8
- unsafe storage of a firearm x4
Both suspects are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.
Anyone who believes they may be the owner of any of the stolen property is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701.