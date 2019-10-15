

Police in Grande Prairie are attempting to find the owners of a number of stolen items after arresting two men believed to be involved in up to 60 break-and-enters to businesses in the area.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home and a vehicle and recovered a number of items, including:

multiple safes and cash registers, many associated to businesses

a stolen truck

firearms

identification and personal cards

passports

tools used to break and enter

other items reported stolen from multiple break and enters

Yvan Landry, 49, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:

break and enter with intent x6

break and enter and commit theft x5

possession of stolen property under $5000 x12

possession of stolen property over $5000 x1

disguise with intent x8

possession of break and enter tools x1

possession of a Controlled Substance x3

Clifford Dranchuk, 38, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:

break and enter with intent x4

break and enter and commit theft x9

possession of stolen property under 5000 x12

possession of stolen property over 5000 x1

disguise with intent x2

possession of break and enter tools x1

breach of recognizance x9

possession of firearm with defaced serial number x1

possession of a firearm contrary to a Prohibition Order x8

unsafe storage of a firearm x4

Both suspects are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

Anyone who believes they may be the owner of any of the stolen property is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701.