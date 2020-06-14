EDMONTON -- A semi-truck crashed into a house in Lloydminster on Saturday night.

It happened around 10:30 in the area of 23 Street and 46 Avenue.

Police told CTV News Edmonton the truck was stolen.

The driver fled from the scene on foot after the crash, bystanders helped officers track him to a nearby apartment, where he was arrested.

The driver’s name has not been released, but police confirm it’s a man in his 30’s.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.