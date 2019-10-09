'Stop that vehicle': Police helicopter video shows moments before and after Sharif U-Haul takedown
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 1:32PM MDT
EDMONTON -- In Day 6 of the Abdulahi Sharif trial, the crown showed Edmonton police helicopter video with the moments leading up to the U-Haul takedown downtown.
Sharif is accused of hitting Const. Mike Chernyk with a car and stabbing him multiple times before driving a U-Haul truck through downtown Edmonton and striking and injuring four people on Sept. 30, 2017.
No one died, and Sharif is facing 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder.
- 'He was trying to kill them': Crown opens case against accused in attacks on police officer, pedestrians
- Police officer struck, stabbed in 2017 was 'trying to survive' for his kids
- Undercover 'cell mate operation' detailed at Sharif trial
On Wednesday, video from the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Air 2 showed the moments before and after the U-Haul takedown.
The video starts just before 11:37 p.m.
"Civilians are hit, 107th and Jasper," police said at 11:37:47 p.m.
"Use all means necessary to stop that vehicle and end this complaint."
Seconds later, the U-Haul is seen on its side in the area of 107 Street and Jasper Avenue.
At 11:42:15 p.m., police said: "Service complaint handled downtown. Termination point is 100th Ave., 107 St. One in custody."
On Monday, a police officer placed in a cell with Sharif that night testified Sharif told him "he hit three to five people with the U-Haul truck when he was trying to get away."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier