EDMONTON -- In Day 6 of the Abdulahi Sharif trial, the crown showed Edmonton police helicopter video with the moments leading up to the U-Haul takedown downtown.

Sharif is accused of hitting Const. Mike Chernyk with a car and stabbing him multiple times before driving a U-Haul truck through downtown Edmonton and striking and injuring four people on Sept. 30, 2017.

No one died, and Sharif is facing 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder.

On Wednesday, video from the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Air 2 showed the moments before and after the U-Haul takedown.

The video starts just before 11:37 p.m.

"Civilians are hit, 107th and Jasper," police said at 11:37:47 p.m.

"Use all means necessary to stop that vehicle and end this complaint."

Seconds later, the U-Haul is seen on its side in the area of 107 Street and Jasper Avenue.

At 11:42:15 p.m., police said: "Service complaint handled downtown. Termination point is 100th Ave., 107 St. One in custody."

On Monday, a police officer placed in a cell with Sharif that night testified Sharif told him "he hit three to five people with the U-Haul truck when he was trying to get away."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier