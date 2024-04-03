Straight outta Compton and right into Edmonton: Ice Cube returns to the capital city

April 30 will be a "good day" for Edmontonians as legendary rap artist Ice Cube announced another show in Edmonton.

After selling out his Straight Into Canada Tour, Ice Cube announced his return to The Venue at the River Cree Resort and Casino with special guests DJ Kav and rapper Peter Jackson, adding a second show due to popular demand.

Ice Cube, or formally known as O’Shea Jackson, is an multi award-winning musician, actor, director, producer, civil rights leader and CEO and co-founder of BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league – all while remaining on top of the rap game, selling more than 10 million records in his illustrious career.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer virtually popped in on CTV Morning Live on Wednesday to speak more regarding his generational influence and the ongoing success of the Straight Into Canada Tour.

“We did our first leg earlier this year and sold out shows. And we expect the same thing,” said Ice Cube. “We're going from Victoria all the way to London and Quebec City. So we’re everywhere in between, and we're gonna have fun with it.”

Cube has performed hit after hit for nearly 40 years, so it’s no surprise that he takes pride in the many paths his career has taken and acquiring more fans that adore him, no matter the craft.

“I get a lot of fans who, you know, they may discover me from a movie and then discover my music. Then I have my fans – my day-one fans – who they already know the movies but they know the music because ‘I grew up with it’ and they've seen me evolve in the movies,” he added.

“Lot of fans from all different walks of life and I love it. That's where artists want to be.”

CTV Morning Live had jokingly invited him to come on the show in person at the end of the month for some 3-on-3 basketball, to which Cube replied, “You never know, if I got a little time.”

Tickets for the show are on sale now on the River Cree Casino website.