EDMONTON -- Strathcona County councillors have voted against a regional transit system that would connect 13 municipalities in the capital region.

In October 2018, the municipalities — which include Edmonton, St. Albert and Leduc — set in motion the plan to create a Regional Transit Services Commission (RTSC).

Last week, St. Albert's councillors voted in favour of joining the RTSC, but Strathcona County is not on board yet. Councillors voted 9-0 against it.

"We cannot sacrifice our residents' interests in order to satisfy a regional vision that does not improve service to our residents," Coun. Bill Tonita said.

An RTSC report claims the transit system would create $3.4 million in operational savings, but councillors worry Strathcona County would not receive any of that money.

"The ask is that we commit to an organization where there's a lot of uncertainty," Mayor Rod Frank said.

However, council is still interested in regional transit and said it would work with RTSC if it's formed.

"This is not 'no' forever," Frank said.

Edmonton councillors will vote next week.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson